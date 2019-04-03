Committee favors amended bill on agency reshuffle

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposal for the most sweeping reorganization of state government in four decades cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday after an initial attempt to amend the bill fell short.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

The Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs has for weeks been combing through the more than 2,000 pages that comprise House Bill 1763 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock.

The legislation outlines a plan to reduce the number of state agencies reporting to the governor from 42 to 15.

The bill sailed through the House less than a week after it was introduced, but the Senate committee has been reviewing the bill since receiving it in mid-March. The panel proposed an amendment, a 14-page packet of changes that included fixing misspellings and altering how some rule-making entities are structured.

The amendment failed in a voice vote on the first try Tuesday morning because Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, voted against it and several members weren't in the meeting at the time. The amendment was approved on a second vote later, after the other members returned, then the bill itself was advanced as amended.

Davis said after the meeting that she voted against the amendment because she wanted an additional amendment that would've required a two-year cooling-off period for directors of the state Department of Higher Education before going to work at a college or university in Arkansas.

After both the amendment and bill gained the committee's favor, the panel chairman, Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, told the audience that the committee had put a lot of time and hard work into reviewing HB1763.

"I appreciate all the hard and extra work," Caldwell told the senators.

The bill proposes creating 15 Cabinet-level departments headed by secretaries, starting in July.

The measure is the fourth and final pillar of Hutchinson's legislative package for the 92nd General Assembly. His other priorities were income tax cuts, a highway funding plan and an increase in the minimum pay for teachers -- all of which have been signed into law.

The Republican governor has estimated that the government-reorganization efforts could save about $15 million a year beginning in fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, 2020.

"I'm grateful to Chairman Caldwell and members of the Senate State Agencies committee for the unanimous passage of the historic transformation bill," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Their diligent work and review of the bill led to reasonable changes that stay in line with my overarching goals for the transformation of state government. I am hopeful that we will see final passage this week or early next week in both houses."

The number of agencies reporting directly to the governor has ballooned since then-Gov. Dale Bumpers, a Democrat, spearheaded an effort to merge 60 agencies into 13 reporting to him through Act 38 of 1971.

HB1763 would create the following Cabinet-level departments: agriculture; commerce; corrections; education; energy and environment; finance and administration; health; human services; inspector general; labor and licensing; military; parks, heritage and tourism; public safety; transformation and shared services; and veteran affairs.

The bill also would permit Hutchinson to appoint a 25-member transition team composed of state employees to implement the plan, which Andy Davis said could take a significant amount of time.

The amendment offered by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to the committee on Tuesday primarily focused on preserving three current rate- or rule-making bodies in their current form.

It pulled the Public Service Commission out of the proposed Department of Energy and Environment to make it independent.

The change also allows the banking, insurance and securities departments in the proposed Department of Commerce and the Plant Board in the proposed Department of Agriculture to maintain rule-making abilities and independence from their respective Cabinet secretaries.

"The most substantive amendment was moving the Public Service Commission (PSC) out of the new Department of Energy and Environment," Hutchinson said. "Upon reflection, I believe that was a reasonable request from committee members, and I accept that recommendation. PSC has historically been independent and has functioned without a great deal of oversight, and this move makes sense.

"The other changes were primarily technical changes in language that did not change the principal priorities that I had when we started this effort more than two years ago. Those goals, including the realignment of agencies into 15 cabinet level departments, remains intact, and I'm delighted where we are on this bill."

The bill is expected to go before the Senate for consideration today; the House must then vote to accept the Senate's amendment before Hutchinson can sign it into law.

