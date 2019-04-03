Conceal-carry bill for Arkansas lawmakers fails

In a voice vote, the House Judiciary Committee killed an effort Tuesday to exempt all lawmakers from concealed carry training requirements that allow citizens to carry handguns in public buildings, including the state Capitol.

Two years ago, lawmakers passed Act 562 of 2017 that allows gun owners to get an "enhanced" concealed carry license in order to tote their guns onto college campuses, bars, churches and other public buildings.

Lawmakers are allowed to take the extra training for an "enhanced" license, and some already have. But Rep. Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs, said lawmakers' public profiles can put them in threatening circumstances.

"We may be going to areas of our district that we may be uncomfortable going to," Gates said.

However, both Democrats and Republicans on the committee asked why lawmakers needed special treatment.

"Why do we have to put ourselves above the law that everyone else has to follow?" said Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock.

-- John Moritz