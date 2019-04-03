Deputies nab trio in mine vandalism

FORT SMITH -- Game camera photos led to the arrest of three people in the vandalism of a closed coal mine in the south part of Sebastian County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Christian Cates, 18, of Hartford was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to a news release. The other two arrested were boys, a 17-year-old who was charged with felony unlawful burning and a 16-year-old also charged with felony unlawful burning and felony criminal mischief.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Philip Pevehouse said all three surrendered Monday after warrants were issued for their arrests. They have been released on bond.

The three were identified after multiple people called the sheriff's office to report they could identify the two young men readily visible in the photos. The photos had been publicized by the sheriff's office as part of a March 21 news release about the vandalism.

"Because of their help, we were able to put this to rest," Pevehouse said of the numerous reported tips.

Two of the suspects initially denied their involvement in the vandalism until the third suspect was identified, Pevehouse said. He said investigators found he had shot a video of the vandalism.

A caretaker of the mine discovered the vandalism March 15, the news release said. Equipment in the mine was damaged, and a fire was set to an area near the mine entrance. Pevehouse said the fire destroyed grass used as federally required cover material that will have to be replaced.

Damage was estimated at about $20,000, Pevehouse said.

State Desk on 04/03/2019