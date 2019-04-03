Police: Driver strikes motorcyclist in west Little Rock 'on purpose'

Authorities arrested a motorist accused of hitting a motorcyclist “on purpose” following an apparent road rage episode Tuesday evening in Little Rock, police said.

The motorcyclist told officers he was riding down west Markham Street just before 7 p.m. near South Shackleford Road. He said the driver of a Mercedes approached him closely and eventually hit the back of his bike after swerving into it from the opposite lane, according to the police report.

Police identified the driver as 40-year-old Mark Dye and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree battery and criminal mischief, both felonies.

The 32-year-old rider reportedly told officers he gestured for Dye to go around him before the collision. Police said the rider didn't appear to be injured, though the report noted that the collision caused him to fall.

After the crash, Dye got out of his car and told the motorcyclist “he did it on purpose" because the motorcyclist "was being an a------ somewhere around University [Avenue],” the report states.

Dye told investigators the rider had been swerving, cursing and threatening to fight and that the motorcyclist "drove his motorcycle into the car."

The report lists $1,000 in damages to the motorcycle.

Dye remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday with bail set at $5,000 following a morning court appearance.