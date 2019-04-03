Concert deal calls for 'A-Tier' performers at Little Rock's Riverfront Park

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has inked a deal with a concert promoter to bring more shows to First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park.

Awakening Events, a national event company with roots in central Arkansas, has exclusive rights to book and promote ticketed concerts at the downtown venue, the city’s marketing arm announced Wednesday.

The agreement with the Little Rock CVB requires a minimum of three “A-Tier” concerts in 2019 and six concerts each year for 2020 through 2023, according to a news release. “A-Tier” is defined as featuring artists that tour nationally or globally and have the documented ability to sell 2,000 or more tickets.

The CVB plans to announce the 2019 concert lineup within the next month.

“I am excited about this new partnership and the quality of entertainment it will provide in Little Rock,” Little Rock CVB President and CEO Gretchen Hall said in the release.

The Greenbrier-based company produces more than 250 concerts each year, the release states. They’ve also worked with Verizon Arena in North Little Rock and the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Northwest Arkansas, as well as venues around the country including Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Forum in Los Angeles.

“We are excited to get back into the [amphitheater] business on the river in Riverfront Park,” Awakening Events owner Dan Fife said in the release. “It is a great venue and we need to start offering regular and diverse concert programming again.”