Fire at Arkansas Tech building contained, officials say

A building fire that began Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas Tech University’s campus has been contained, a university spokesman said.

The Russellville Fire Department first arrived on scene some time after 4 p.m. in response to smoke and flames from a building that is under construction on campus, university spokesman Sam Strasner said.

Russellville Fire Marshal Richard Setian said the fire was under control and had caused no injuries at 6:25 p.m., Strasner said.

A statement from the university said the fire was on the second floor of Williamson Hall and posed no threat of physical harm to campus-goers or neighboring buildings.

The building is currently being renovated and crews were working in Williamson earlier Wednesday, according to the Russellville Fire Department statement.

Williamson Hall, which has stood on Arkansas Tech University’s campus since 1940, primarily houses the Departments of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality, was unoccupied for the 2018-2019 school year for renovations, the university said in a press release.