Floyd picked to lead Baptists

The Rev. Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor of Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, was elected president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee on Tuesday during a special meeting in Dallas.

Floyd, 63, was elected by a vote of 68-1, according to Baptist Press, the denomination's official news service. He is the committee's seventh president and succeeds Frank Page, who retired from the role in March 2018 after admitting to a "morally inappropriate" relationship.

"We asked the Lord for a declarative showing ... Based on your call, I will be, this coming Sunday, resigning from [Cross Church] and immediately taking the role of president-elect [of the executive committee]," Floyd said in a tweet through the news service.

Floyd and his wife, Jeana, will relocate to Nashville, Tenn., where the convention has its headquarters.

As president of the committee, Floyd will lead the convention in matters occurring outside its annual two-day meeting. The committee also handles financial and fiduciary matters and manages public relations for the faith, which counts more than 15 million members in the United States through its more than 47,000 cooperative churches.

Floyd has served in many roles for the convention. He was president of the denomination's annual gathering from 2014-16 and spent two years as a member of the committee, from 1995-97. In 1991 and 1992, he was part of the search committee that filled the committee's president and CEO role.

Floyd also is president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. Cross Church spokesman Brian Dunaway said on Tuesday that the task force staff has been made aware of Floyd's new role. Floyd will resign from the task force but will see the role through this year's National Day of Prayer, May 2.

According to Cross Church bylaws, its board of directors will make a recommendation in the coming weeks for a person to lead the church. The board has been aware of Floyd's potential new role for several weeks, Dunaway said, and has worked to prepare for the possibility of replacing him.

"It's bittersweet," said Ted Schneider, a Cross Church board member and longtime friend of Floyd.

Schneider said the church saw the necessity of having a plan in place years ago amid the tremendous growth of its ministry. Cross Church has around 20,000 members, Dunaway said, and between 9,000 and 10,000 people who interact with the ministry each week.

"We've been trying to plan not for [Floyd] leaving us, but if something happens to [him]," Schneider said. "Before long it became apparent that we had enough going on that we'd have to have some idea of a plan."

Anita Stewart, 60, of Springdale said her name can be found on the church's cradle rolls dating back to when it was known as First Baptist Church of Springdale.

All four of her children grew up under Floyd's leadership, and Stewart was on staff at the church for 26 years.

Part of that time was spent as Floyd's personal assistant.

One of Stewart's sons who was mentored by Floyd went on to become a pastor with the church's mentorship ministry.

"He's the only pastor any of them ever had," Stewart said of Floyd. "We cherish the years he's been there, and it's been a wonderful ride and amazing to watch all that God's done [with Floyd]. I really do feel that he's perfect for this role that's so influential in the Southern Baptist Convention, and he's taught us all to care about the convention and its direction. ... He'll be a good leader that sets the course for a solid future."

Dunaway said his emotions were a "mixed bag," but that a great sense of pride was part of that mix.

"[Floyd's] a man who's dedicated his life to one place for [more than 32] years, and now God's taking him ... at a whole other level," he said.

"You think you've reached the top, and God surprises you."

Floyd addressed his congregation with reflection and gratitude in a video released Sunday ahead of the vote.

"Almost 33 years ago, you called me to serve as a boy preacher to serve as your pastor and leader," Floyd said in the video. "Unworthy of this grand task, you placed your confidence in me.

"Unquestionably, Cross Church, you are our joy, and you are our family. Words cannot ever express how much I love you and how thankful I am for you."

State Desk on 04/03/2019