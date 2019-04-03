Harper homers for Phillies (4-0) in return to DC

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, celebrates his RBI hit while on second base with Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper crushed a long home run for his third hit while performing to jeers in his return to Washington, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Nationals 8-2 Tuesday night for the franchise's best start in over a century.

Maikel Franco also hit a home run for the Phillies, baseball's only undefeated team at 4-0. They had only done that in 1915 and 1897.

Harper left Washington after playing 927 games over seven years, participating in six All-Star Games and winning the 2015 NL MVP Award. He listened to what the Nationals had to offer, then signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the rival Phillies in February.

Harper hasn't wasted any time providing returns for the investment. He has 3 home runs and 5 RBI in 4 games, along with a .429 batting average. He drove in three Tuesday.

Booed during every at-bat, Harper hit a "take that," 458-foot shot in the eighth inning off Jeremy Hellickson. As the ball soared toward the second deck in right field, Harper flipped his bat and circled the bases with delight before celebrating with his new teammates in the visiting dugout.

When the Philadelphia's starting lineup was announced during the latter stages of a 41-minute rain delay, it became apparent that Harper would not be welcomed back warmly. Many in the slow-arriving crowd of 35,920 booed loudly when his name was announced as the No. 3 hitter, and the derisive shouting continued during a video montage of his biggest moments with the Nationals.

After striking out twice, Harper doubled to right in the fifth and singled in a run in the sixth to make it 6-0 before connecting in the eighth.

When the game ended, hundreds of Phillies fans remained, chanting "MVP! MVP!" as Philadelphia shook hands. The shouting fans included many who had been bused in from Philly earlier in the day and seated behind Harper in right field.

Jean Segura had three hits and three RBI for the Phillies, who were coming off a season-opening sweep of Atlanta.

Zach Eflin (1-0) struck out 9 and allowed 3 hits over 5 scoreless innings. He outdid Scherzer (0-2), who allowed 1 earned run in 5 innings and struck out 9.

BREWERS 4, REDS 3 Orlando Arcia ended his season-opening slump with a three-run home run and visiting Milwaukee extended its domination of Cincinnati. Milwaukee has won the first two games of the series and 15 of 21 against Cincinnati over the last two seasons.

METS 6, MARLINS 5 Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in visiting New York's five-run first inning against Jose Urena and started a game-ending double play in a victory over Miami. Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith each had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who improved to 4-1 for the second consecutive year.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 3, YANKEES 1 Dustin Peterson laced a tiebreaking double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, and Detroit beat host New York. The Tigers got another strong start from Jordan Zimmermann, who held a makeshift Yankees lineup depleted by injuries to one run in 62/3 innings.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Andrew Cashner pitched six shutout innings, and visiting Baltimore extended its road winning streak to four for the first time since 2016 with a victory over Toronto.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4 (10) Nelson Cruz delivered a go-ahead single with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Minnesota a victory over host Kansas City. It was Cruz's third RBI of the game.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 4 Joey Gallo grounded a hard single to right field between two diving infielders to drive in two runs and put host Texas ahead to stay in a victory over Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, ROCKIES 0 Blake Snell matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, pitching seven innings of two-hit ball to lift host Tampa Bay over Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2

NY Mets 6, Miami 5

Arizona at San Diego, (n)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 3, NY Yankees 1

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Texas 6, Houston 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4 (10)

Boston at Oakland, (n)

LA Angels at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Sports on 04/03/2019