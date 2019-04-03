Sections
Hillary Clinton to give speech at Hot Springs school

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:28 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this April 6, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HOT SPRINGS — Hillary Clinton will deliver the keynote speech at a commencement ceremony for a gifted and talented high school that she played a role in establishing in Arkansas.

The former U.S. Secretary of State will give the address May 25 at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs. Then-Gov. Bill Clinton signed into law legislation creating the school on March 1, 1991.

The school says Hillary Clinton was involved in the planning for the school, which is a residential, public high school with free room and board for gifted and talented students. The school initially had a focus on math and science, but an arts component was added in 2004.

  • malice06220956
    April 3, 2019 at 10:03 a.m.

    I'm glad they said she played a role. The real hero here is the former director of NCTR in Pine Bluff who saw the NC School and wanted a similar model developed in Arkansas. ASMSA, to my knowledge, has never invited this great man to speak - and they should.
  • GeneralMac
    April 3, 2019 at 10:21 a.m.

    Too bad she wasn't coming at the beginning of May to Hot Springs.

    Oaklawn could hold a special race for old mares that had never won a big race.
    Hillary could circle the track running in her pants suit.

    ( I sure wouldn't pick her anywhere in my Trifecta or in my Superfecta wager, though )
