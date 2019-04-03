House gets measure on college services

Legislation that would allow the state's two-year colleges to market, offer courses and provide services to any individual who lives in the state regardless of a college's service area won the Senate's approval Tuesday.

The Senate voted 30-1 to send Senate Bill 659 by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, to the House.

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, who voted against the bill, said, "At one time, there was a concern that schools would recruit in other people's areas that might have duplicative programming." He asked, "Is everybody on board with this?"

English said it would allow schools with a specific type of program to recruit for that program outside of their area.

For example, she said there is one veterinarian tech program in the state, at Arkansas State University-Beebe, that has 15 students. There are vet tech needs across the state.

"So what we hope is happening, is that that program will start to be advertised across the state, so other people will be able to come," she said.

"Even though there is a truck driver school in Forrest City, one from Fort Smith could theoretically recruit into the Delta?" Ingram asked.

But English said, "Why would you, if you had a good school in Forrest City, why would you just choose to go to Fort Smith?"

-- Michael R. Wickline