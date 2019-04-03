State Capitol news in brief

House OKs 72-hour wait for an abortion

The Arkansas House on Tuesday voted to increase the state's abortion-waiting period from 48 hours to 72 hours.

In addition to increasing a pregnant woman's "reflection period," Senate Bill 278 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, would also require clinics to report abortions that result in live births and require doctors to provide pregnant women with a description of the procedure, medical risks, available medical assistance and their child-support rights, with that information being given 72 hours before performing the abortion, except in case of a medical emergency.

The legislation passed the House 75-13 with two Democrats voting for it. There was no debate.

SB278 would also mandate that patients have 24-hour access to telephone consultation with a registered nurse or doctor. The bill also requires that the facility have a written procedure for emergency transfer of a patient to an acute care facility.

Additionally, an abortion facility, under SB278, must have drugs, oxygen, intravenous fluids and other emergency equipment on-site; be located within 30 miles of a hospital that provides gynecological or surgical services; and have all of its staff members be CPR-certified.

Abortions that result in live births would be reported to the Health Department, which would be required to publish an annual report on the subject, according to SB278.

-- Hunter Field

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Lease bill intended for violence victims

A bill that would ease the way for domestic violence victims to leave their homes was recommended for approval by a Senate committee Tuesday.

House Bill 1538, sponsored by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, would allow victims of domestic violence to break their lease within 60 days without having to pay an early termination fee.

Clowney clarified to the Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce "a little bit of confusion" by stressing that the only penalty HB1538 would address is the early termination fee. Damage to the rental or other charges would not be erased, she said.

HB1538 passed overwhelmingly in the House last week 91-0. It now heads for the Senate.

HB1538 would require the tenant to provide written notice and a copy of a court order proving there is a documented domestic violence case.

Paul Calvert, who owns rental properties, told the committee that he would help a domestic violence victim out of his own heart and most landlords do not need a law forcing them to help their tenants who are in danger.

Finding a new renter for lease property may take up to two months and that time period could force some landlords into bankruptcy, Calvert said.

"A hit like that might actually send them over the edge," he said.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Conceal-carry bill for lawmakers fails

In a voice vote, the House Judiciary Committee killed an effort Tuesday to exempt all lawmakers from concealed carry training requirements that allow citizens to carry handguns in public buildings, including the state Capitol.

Two years ago, lawmakers passed Act 562 of 2017 that allows gun owners to get an "enhanced" concealed carry license in order to tote their guns onto college campuses, bars, churches and other public buildings.

Lawmakers are allowed to take the extra training for an "enhanced" license, and some already have. But Rep. Mickey Gates, R-Hot Springs, said lawmakers' public profiles can put them in threatening circumstances.

"We may be going to areas of our district that we may be uncomfortable going to," Gates said.

However, both Democrats and Republicans on the committee asked why lawmakers needed special treatment.

"Why do we have to put ourselves above the law that everyone else has to follow?" said Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock.

-- John Moritz

Senate OKs judicial retirement changes

The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would extend the period during which a judge or justice could turn 70 without forfeiting his retirement benefits.

The Senate voted 19-11 to approve House Bill 1219 by Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, a day after it fell one vote short of the 18 votes required for approval. That vote was expunged to clear the way for Tuesday's vote.

The bill would allow someone to turn 70 after his election but before his term in office begins without forfeiting his retirement benefits.

Under existing state law, a judge or justice who turns 70 during a term of office to which he has been elected may complete the term without forfeiting his retirement benefits. But if they choose to serve beyond the end of that term, they forfeit their retirement benefits.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, warned the bill would enable a state Supreme Court justice who turns 70 after their election and before they take office to serve until he or she is almost 78 before he or she retires.

But Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, countered that 70 is the new 60.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House gets measure on college services

Legislation that would allow the state's two-year colleges to market, offer courses and provide services to any individual who lives in the state regardless of a college's service area won the Senate's approval Tuesday.

The Senate voted 30-1 to send Senate Bill 659 by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, to the House.

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, who voted against the bill, said, "At one time, there was a concern that schools would recruit in other people's areas that might have duplicative programming." He asked, "Is everybody on board with this?"

English said it would allow schools with a specific type of program to recruit for that program outside of their area.

For example, she said there is one veterinarian tech program in the state, at Arkansas State University-Beebe, that has 15 students. There are vet tech needs across the state.

"So what we hope is happening, is that that program will start to be advertised across the state, so other people will be able to come," she said.

"Even though there is a truck driver school in Forrest City, one from Fort Smith could theoretically recruit into the Delta?" Ingram asked.

But English said, "Why would you, if you had a good school in Forrest City, why would you just choose to go to Fort Smith?"

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs lottery winner anonymity

The third time was the charm Tuesday for a bill to allow lotto winners to keep their names hidden from the public.

House Bill 1382, by Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, passed by a narrow vote of the House on Tuesday, after previously having failed twice. The anonymity bill would apply to winners of jackpots worth more than $500,000.

Sorvillo said he was inspired to run the bill after reading stories of lotto winners in other states being harassed, and even killed, over their winnings.

Opponents of the bill argued that people always have the option to not play the lotto, and that debt collectors may need to know if people who owe them win it big.

Sorvillo's bill passed by a vote of 53-30, after surviving a procedural challenge.

-- John Moritz

Nurse anesthetist bill fails House vote

A bill that would loosen a restriction on certified nurse anesthetists fell two votes short of passing in the House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 184, sponsored by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, would amend Arkansas Code Annotated 17-18-102 to require the nurses to work "in coordination with" rather than "under the supervision of" a physician, dentist or other practitioner authorized to order anesthesia.

The House sponsor, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, said it would change the law to more accurately reflect what often happens when anesthesia is administered.

In hospitals that don't employ anesthesiologists, a surgeon gives the order for the anesthesia but doesn't supervise how it's administered.

He said it would also address surgeons' perceptions that they could be held liable for mistakes made by the nurse anesthetists under their supervision.

Opponents, including anesthesiologists and other physicians, said the bill would create confusion because "in coordination with" isn't defined in the bill and no other state uses that language.

The bill passed 21-4 in the Senate on Feb. 21. It was rejected by the House on Tuesday in a 49-37 vote, with nine other members not voting and 5 voting present.

-- Andy Davis

Egg harvesting bill clears House panel

A bill placing restrictions on clinics that extract women's eggs for fertility treatments or research cleared a House committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 1761, sponsored by Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, would require the procedure to be performed by a physician in a facility "that meets the licensing standards for such facilities in this state as determined by the Department of Health."

Clinics that perform the procedure would be barred from advertising how much compensation they offer donors or paying women based on the number of eggs they are able to extract.

Solicitations for donors would have to include information on the drugs or hormone treatments involved, the number of office visits a donor must make and the intended use of the eggs.

Charisse Dean, government affairs assistant for the Family Council in Little Rock, said the bill is designed to protect donors who may not understand the nature of the procedure and the possible complications.

The bill cleared the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. It next goes to the full House.

-- Andy Davis

Workers' comp bill clears committee

A House committee on Tuesday recommended passage of a change to state workers' compensation law dealing with third-party liability.

House Bill 1955 says the injured or deceased party is entitled to no less than half of a financial settlement or judgment from a third party when the case also involves the beneficiary's employer or the employer's workers' compensation carrier. Current law sets the injured or deceased party's minimum share in such cases at a third.

HB1955 also would add self-insured entities to the pecking order -- with a "first absolute lien" -- of collecting two-thirds of a judgment against the third party. The employer or its carrier is already covered under current law.

HB1955 replaces HB1650, filed March 4 by Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro. Ladyman's original bill sought to add the language for the self-insured entities while keeping the share for the injured or deceased at one-third.

With that version facing opposition in the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Ladyman filed the almost-identical HB1955 late last week. The committee approved the new bill on a 11-7 roll call vote after passing a motion to cut off debate and not take public comment.

The state Workers' Compensation Commission is neutral on the bill, David Greenbaum, its chief executive officer, said last week.

-- Stephen Steed

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 80th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

9:45 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151. 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Room 207.

10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

Noon, House Rules Committee, Room B , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 minutes after adjournment of the House, House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151.

15 minutes after adjournment of the Senate, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

15 minutes after adjournment of the Senate, Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

A Section on 04/03/2019