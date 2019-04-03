House panel rejects bill on equal wages

A bill meant to prevent state agencies from paying men more than women for the same job was rejected by a House committee in a divided voice vote on Tuesday.

House Bill 1806, sponsored by Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, would require state agencies to pay men and women the same amount for the same work unless the difference was based on a "bona fide factor" such as education or experience.

The bill would also allow the Department of Labor to award grants to state agencies, school districts and other entities to offer training for girls and women on negotiating for higher salaries.

The bill would also encourage the department to research pay disparities between men and women and direct it to give out awards to employers that make a "substantial effort" to eliminate such disparities.

She presented the bill to the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on National Equal Pay Day, which is meant to represent the amount of time on average a woman would have to work in the current and previous year to equal the average man's pay for just the previous year.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said other state and federal laws already prohibit pay discrimination.

Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, added that studies have shown other factors besides sex account for the pay gap between men and women.

"I personally believe that men have been discriminated against in the last number of years," she said.

