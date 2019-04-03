Lease bill intended for violence victims

A bill that would ease the way for domestic violence victims to leave their homes was recommended for approval by a Senate committee Tuesday.

House Bill 1538, sponsored by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, would allow victims of domestic violence to break their lease within 60 days without having to pay an early termination fee.

Clowney clarified to the Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce "a little bit of confusion" by stressing that the only penalty HB1538 would address is the early termination fee. Damage to the rental or other charges would not be erased, she said.

HB1538 passed overwhelmingly in the House last week 91-0. It now heads for the Senate.

HB1538 would require the tenant to provide written notice and a copy of a court order proving there is a documented domestic violence case.

Paul Calvert, who owns rental properties, told the committee that he would help a domestic violence victim out of his own heart and most landlords do not need a law forcing them to help their tenants who are in danger.

Finding a new renter for lease property may take up to two months and that time period could force some landlords into bankruptcy, Calvert said.

"A hit like that might actually send them over the edge," he said.

-- Jeannie Roberts