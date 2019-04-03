Little Rock metro area, south Arkansas under slight risk for severe storms

Central and southern Arkansas are under a slight risk for severe storms as a system moves through the state on Thursday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said scattered storms are expected to start Wednesday night into Thursday with precipitation becoming more widespread later in the morning and into the early afternoon.

"Clouds and rain will keep the atmosphere from becoming overly unstable," the agency said in a statement. "Given this, storms that become severe will be favored to the south of Arkansas where it will be warmer. Some of this severe weather could affect southern sections of the state, with hail the main concern."

(Graphic by National Weather Service)

The threat for wind damage and tornadoes is considered to be low.

Rain and potentially strong storms are expected again this weekend with a system that could drop more than 2 inches of rain over central and southern Arkansas, forecasters said.

"This system will arrive in pieces, so the event will be somewhat prolonged," the weather service said. "While severe storms will be possible, a big severe weather episode is not expected given a disjointed system."