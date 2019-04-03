LR board agrees to pay for part of I-30 revamp

Little Rock city directors on Tuesday agreed to pay nearly $4 million for design features in a project to reconstruct and widen a 6.7-mile segment of Interstate 30 through downtown.

The agreement between the city and the Arkansas Department of Transportation outlines an estimated $3.8 million worth of aesthetic elements of the project that the city would be responsible for funding.

The vote was 6-2, with two city directors absent during the vote.

The project, often called 30 Crossing, is a $631.7 million plan to remake the corridor of I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River. It would expand the bridge from its current six lanes to eight or 10.

The project has generated a range of opinions from residents, from supporters who say it's a needed safety and quality-of-life improvement to community activists and critics who say it serves those passing through Little Rock at the expense of a walkable downtown.

Those who spoke against the agreement during the meeting's "citizen communication" portion were against the project as a whole and expressed concern about the city paying nearly $4 million toward a project that's not yet finalized.

"Smart negotiators would not sign away their rights until they know what has been finally approved and who is responsible for the costs," activist Barry Haas said. "Little Rock taxpayers would be on the hook for however much the enumerated items end up costing, even if it's higher than estimated."

But Nate Coulter, the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System, said he thought it would be better if the city stayed involved. He said he understood the concerns, but that the library system is generally in support of the current plans, which include leaving space for a park.

"From where the [Main Library] sits, we don't have a walkable city because of exit ramps," Coulter said. "It's a complicated thing and it's a difficult thing. We believe what's currently on the board can be better if the city takes an aggressive position and takes this agreement."

Part of the way through the public comment portion, City Director Ken Richardson, who represents Ward 2, suffered a seizure. The meeting was recessed, and Richardson was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear Tuesday night, but some at the meeting familiar with Richardson's health issues said he has suffered from seizures before and would recover.

After the meeting reconvened, city directors posed questions about 30 Crossing to Planning Director Jamie Collins, who said the agreement was a way for the city to be involved in the process.

"What this agreement does is it allows us to have that seat at the table to sit down with the process as it goes through and have a voice," Collins said.

City Director Kathy Webb, who represents Ward 3, said she thought the agreement was premature and encouraged her fellow board members to vote no.

"I think that it's a lot of money," she said from the dais. "I, too, look at city after city that is dismantling freeways rather than expanding freeways in the middle of the city."

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said he supported the plan. He said it would disperse traffic and improve walkability.

"If we're diligent in what we do and make sure everything goes well, then this will be an enhancement," he said. "I think our future is tied to this and making it better. If we don't vote for this, we don't have a seat at the table."

City Directors Webb and Capi Peck voted no. City Directors Joan Adcock, Gene Fortson, Dean Kumpuris, Lance Hines, Doris Wright and B.J. Wyrick voted yes. Richardson was absent for the vote, and Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix did not attend the meeting.

The agreement states that the city would cover the cost of elements of the project's Little Rock portion that are beyond what the Transportation Department would provide at its expense, said Ben Browning, a senior agency executive who worked on the agreement with the city.

The project can proceed without the city adding those elements, but they were ones the city, with the help of a consultant it hired, said it wanted if the project were to go forward, said Browning. The possible $3.8 million bill is in addition to the project's $631.7 million cost, not a part of it.

"We're not making them responsible for anything that's necessary to the project," Browning said said.

Per the resolution, the city would be responsible for elements of the overpasses at Sixth and Ninth streets, providing a smooth bottom to bridge superstructures, pedestrian-scaled lighting on the frontage roads and "any other elements not currently contemplated and requested by the city."

Browning said those elements chiefly deal with aesthetics and pedestrian interaction with the infrastructure.

But Richard Mays, an attorney representing several opponents of the project, likened them to putting "lipstick on the pig." In addition to his general concerns with the project, Mays said, the agreement means the city could be responsible for costs that exceed the estimate in the resolution.

"I think it's a very bad proposal for the city of Little Rock. It obligates them to not a fixed amount of money, but to estimated amounts that are not at all reliable in my opinion and could easily exceed the estimate," Mays said by phone Tuesday. "The city is being used to some extent by the highway department so the highway department can get what it wants at taxpayer expense."

Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said his position on 30 Crossing, which he supported during his campaign, had not changed. He said he felt the project was necessary for safety and quality of life.

The street fund portion of the city's 2019 budget allots the $3.8 million outlined in the agreement.

