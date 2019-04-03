Man, 28, killed after vehicle hits tree in Northwest Arkansas, officials say

A 28-year-old man was killed Tuesday after his car veered off a Northwest Arkansas highway and struck a tree, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Jeramee Stansberry of Cave Springs was driving a Nissan Altima west along Arkansas 12 around 2 p.m. near Rogers when the crash happened.

Stansberry suffered fatal injuries.

A preliminary report didn’t say why the car left the highway.

Police noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

At least 97 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.