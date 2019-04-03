Matthews shoots Lipscomb to NIT title game

Lipscomb guard Jake Wolfe, right, drives to the basket against Wichita State guard Erik Stevenson during the first half of a semifinal college basketball game in the National Invitational Tournament, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK -- Garrison Mathews made his ninth three-pointer of the game in front of an exuberant Lipscomb bench for the lead with 1:10 left in the game to send the Bisons on their way to the NIT championship in a 71-64 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night.

Mathews had been buried in obscurity for the Atlantic Sun Conference Bisons (29-7), but put on a show on national television in clutch time at Madison Square Garden. He yelled as the shot fell from beyond NBA three-point range and the Bisons rose from the bench in jubilation. Mathews finished with 34 points, setting the state for Lipscomb to play for its first NIT championship.

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones stole the ball near the three-point line and the 6-foot guard scored on a fast-break dunk that gave the Shockers (22-15) a late double-digit lead. But they faded down the stretch and one of the hottest second-half teams in basketball went the final eight-plus minutes without a field goal. Dexter Dennis scored 13 points and Markis McDuffie had 12.

Mathews hit 3 threes and scored 18 points in the first half to give Lipscomb a 35-30 lead at the break. The Bisons, who lost the ASUN Tournament championship game to Liberty, looked to Mathews every chance they got. He made a three-pointer on a fast break off a turnover to bring the Bisons within one, and even his misses worked in their favor. He missed on a long three, but Ahsan Asadullah scored on an uncontested tip for a five-point lead.

Sports on 04/03/2019