National Gridiron League cancels 2019 season, focuses on 2020, league officials say

The National Gridiron League, a first-year indoor football league that featured the Arkansas Twisters franchise in North Little Rock, announced Wednesday that it will not play its 2019 season and instead will focus on playing in the 2020 season.

A news release from the National Gridiron League said the reasons for not playing in 2019 included the recent developments in the spring football industry, including the cease of operations of the Alliance of American Football, organizational changes in the NGL and the league's players' desire to create a player's association.

"We are committed to long-term success. That has always been the primary goal and although it’s a tough decision to move to 2020 it’s the best choice," NGL President Joe McClendon III said in a news release. "We were paying close attention to the Alliance of American Football, and there were some great things they did and some mistakes. It is important that we build from those lessons before we launch and to have a work stoppage because our players are unhappy; that's not how we desire to do things."

The NGL was scheduled to begin March 29, but the league pushed it back to May. The schedule was reduced from 16 games to 12.

The Twisters, who were to play at Verizon Arena, are one of 12 teams in the NGL. Other teams include two teams in Indiana and Virginia, teams in Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Texas.