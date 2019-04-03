Panel seeks input on parks, recreation

The North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a public hearing April 15, in the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St. to hear input about Parks and Recreation capital needs.

The public hearing is to begin at 5:15 p.m., or immediately after the regularly scheduled commission meeting at 5 p.m.

Anyone wanting to make an official request of city parks or recreational programs should call the Parks and Recreation Administration office at (501) 791-8538, by April 10 to be placed on the agenda. A prioritized written summary of the requests, along with cost estimates, is suggested.