Roach lifts Texas into NIT championship

TCU guard Alex Robinson (25) drives to the basket against Texas guard Kerwin Roach II (12) and guard Matt Coleman III during the first half of a semifinal college basketball game in the National Invitational Tournament, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK -- Kerwin Roach II turned a season marred by suspension into a can't-miss performance in the first half to help Texas get comfortable at Madison Square Garden and beat TCU 58-44 on Tuesday night for a spot in the NIT championship.

The Longhorns (20-16) will play Lipscomb for the title Thursday night.

Roach served two suspensions this season and was pained as he had to watch senior night festivities from the bench. Roach was reinstated for the Big 12 Tournament and led Texas to its fourth straight win in the NIT. He scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half to spark the Longhorns to a 15-point lead, and they held on against pesky TCU (23-14). Texas can win its first NIT title since 1978.

TCU had swept the season series against Texas and failed to go 3-0 against its in-state and Big 12 rival. Texas still has won 18 of the last 25 games against the Horned Frogs.

TCU Coach Jamie Dixon insisted his team (with a 7-11 mark in the Big 12) was snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee and used it as a motivating force for the program. Fueled by the snub, the Horned Frogs stormed past Sam Houston State, Nebraska and Creighton to get to New York.

The Horned Frogs won the NIT in 2017 and made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in 20 years.

LIPSCOMB 71, WICHITA STATE 64

Garrison Mathews made his ninth three-pointer of the game in front of an exuberant Lipscomb bench for the lead with 1:10 left in the game to send the Bisons on their way to the NIT championship.

Mathews had been buried in obscurity for the Atlantic Sun Conference Bisons (29-7), but put on a show on national television in clutch time at Madison Square Garden.

He yelled as the shot fell from beyond NBA three-point range and the Bi-sons rose from the bench in jubilation. Mathews finished with 34 points, setting the state for Lipscomb to play for its first NIT championship.

Mathews hit 3 three-pointers and scored 18 points in the first half to give Lipscomb a 35-30 lead at the break.

NIT glance

At Madison Square Garden, New York

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Lipscomb 71, Wichita State 64

Texas 58, TCU 44

THURSDAY’S GAME

All times Central

Lipscomb (29-7) vs. Texas (20-16), 6 p.m.

Sports on 04/03/2019