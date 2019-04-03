Senate OKs judicial retirement changes

The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that would extend the period during which a judge or justice could turn 70 without forfeiting his retirement benefits.

The Senate voted 19-11 to approve House Bill 1219 by Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, a day after it fell one vote short of the 18 votes required for approval. That vote was expunged to clear the way for Tuesday's vote.

The bill would allow someone to turn 70 after his election but before his term in office begins without forfeiting his retirement benefits.

Under existing state law, a judge or justice who turns 70 during a term of office to which he has been elected may complete the term without forfeiting his retirement benefits. But if they choose to serve beyond the end of that term, they forfeit their retirement benefits.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, warned the bill would enable a state Supreme Court justice who turns 70 after their election and before they take office to serve until he or she is almost 78 before he or she retires.

But Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, countered that 70 is the new 60.

-- Michael R. Wickline