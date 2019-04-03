Short Arkansas trip intrigues highly touted QB

Highly regarded sophomore quarterback Brock Yandagriff only spent about four hours at Arkansas on Monday, but it was time well spent.

He and his parents stopped in Fayetteville while on their way to visit Oklahoma. They were able to meet Coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

“We were very brief because it was on the way to Oklahoma,” Yandagriff said. “We had lunch with the coaches, toured the facilities, had a photo shoot.”

Yandagriff, 6-3, 200 pounds of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, had 18 scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina and others before receiving one from the Razorbacks while talking to Morris on Monday.

He and his parents drove on I-40 through Memphis to Little Rock and up to Alma before getting to Fayetteville.

“It was very shocking honestly,” Yandagriff said. “The drive out was so boring and dull and then bam, The Hill is right there in front of you. The facilities were incredible along with the hospitality of the coaches and players.”

Yandagriff completed 192 of 296 passes for 3,190 yards, 28 touchdowns while throwing 7 interceptions for the 11-2 Wolverines as a sophomore. He also rushed 138 times for 1,001 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The chances of making a return trip to Arkansas are good.

“There’s a good chance,” Yandagriff said. “I really had a great time there. It was a pleasant surprise. Coach Morris sat me down and had a great conversation.”

Yandagriff’s parents and younger sister were impressed with the Arkansas coaches.

“They liked all of them,” Yandagriff said. “They all spent the whole time with us, and the conversation about the future that Coach Morris had with us really opened our eyes.”

Morris emphasized choosing a school based on several factors, not just football.

“It was how you only have a certain amount of days you will be playing football on Saturdays at whatever college I choose and that I better like the college for everything else along with football,” Yandagriff said.