STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 8, OKLAHOMA STATE 4

The University of Central Arkansas (13-16) scored seven runs with two outs in the fourth inning to beat Oklahoma State (18-9) at Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Taking a 1-0 lead going into the fourth, Kolby Johnson and Bryce Dodd had singles. After Christian Brasher grounded out for the second out of the inning, Nathaniel Sagdahl doubled to left to score Bryce Dodd and Kolby Johnson to make it 3-0. Jay Anderson followed with a single to left to score Sagdahl to make it 4-0. After Josh Ragan singled, Marco Navarro singled to score Anderson to make it 6-0. Beau Orlando closed the inning with a three-run home run off Mitchell Stone to make it 8-0.

The Cowboys closed to 8-3 in the fifth on a solo home run by Trevor Boone and a two-run home run by Alix Garcia. They added one run in the ninth when Garcia singled in Christian Funk.

Brad Verel (2-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the victory. Gragg (0-2) pitched the first two innings and took the loss for Oklahoma State.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 4, ARKANSAS STATE 3

Southern Illinois (15-10) scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Arkansas State University (19-10) on Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Tied 1-1 going into the top of the sixth inning, Ian Walters singled to right to score Nikola Vasic, who led off the inning with a double to put the Salukis up 2-1. After Alex Lyon singled and Philip Archer walked, J.T. Weber and Colin Butkiewicz had sacrifice flies to score Walters and Lyon to make it 4-1.

The Red Wolves loaded the bases in the ninth on two walks and an infield hit. Andrew Leggo walked to force in Tyler Duncan to make it 4-2, but Alex Howard struck out to end the game.

Mason Hiser (3-0) allowed 1 earned run over 6 1/3 innings to get the victory. Zachary Patterson (3-2) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 innings to take the loss.