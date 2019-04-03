MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR's Burns to transfer

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock redshirt junior Deondre Burns has officially left the school and intends to transfer to Oral Roberts University, the guard posted on Twitter on Monday.

Burns' transfer was first reported by 247Sports and Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com.

Burns will be eligible to immediately play his senior season at Oral Roberts as a graduate transfer. Former UALR assistant coach Solomon Bozeman joined Oral Roberts' staff after two years on staff at UALR.

Burns, who averaged 10 points per game last season, will reunite with Bozeman for his final season.

-- Christian Boutwell

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA 8th, ASU tied for 9th in Tennessee

The University of Central Arkansas finished eighth with a 905 (300-305-300), Arkansas State University finished tied for ninth at 906 (305-300-301) and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished last among 14 teams at the Memphis Women's Intercollegiate in Germantown, Tenn.

Penn State won the team title with a 854, while Middle Tennessee was second at 859.

Individually, Central Arkansas' Emma Svensson finished 19th with a 221 (71-77-73). Arkansas State's Beth Ann Compton finished 23rd with a 224 (78-75-71) and UALR's Emelie Blennow finished 47th with a 231 (74-82-75).

MEN'S GOLF

UALR finishes ninth in Washington

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished ninth at the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational on Tuesday in Seattle at Chambers Bay Golf Course, site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

The Trojans finished with a 851 (279-285-287). UCLA won the event with a 815, topping Fresno State by 12 strokes.

Individually, UALR's Anton Albers finished tied for 12th with a 207 (70-69-68).

ASU wins own tournament

Led by co-individual champion Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State University won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Title at Ridge Pointe Country Club in Jonesboro on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves finished with an 857 (287-291-279), beating Louisiana-Monroe by 16 strokes.

Individually, Stirn shot a 211 (72-70-69) sharing the title with Jacksonville State's Benedikt Thalmayr (72-70-69).

Matthew Cole of Arkansas State finished tied for fourth with a 215 (72-74-69) and Luka Naglic finished 10th with a 216 (72-74-70).

Sports on 04/03/2019