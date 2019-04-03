Teen arrested in connection to central Arkansas park shooting, police say

Police in central Arkansas arrested a man for his alleged role after a 20-year-old was injured in a pre-dawn shooting at a park this week, officials said.

Responding officers found an injured man following the shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ralph Bunche Park in Benton, police said.

Authorities later that day arrested 19-year-old Marquis Williams of Benton in connection to the shooting. He faces a handful of felonies including one count of committing a terroristic act and aggravated robbery.

The extent of the 20-year-old’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, but police said after the shooting they were not life-threatening.

Police spokeswoman Krista Petty said shootings at the park and in Benton overall are “not a common occurrence.”

She said the department pulled data following the shooting, finding only a few police responses, ranging from suspicious vehicles and general service calls.

Tuesday's shooting was still under investigation, Petty said.

Williams remained at the Saline County jail Wednesday afternoon with bond not yet set, according to an online jail roster.

Court records didn't list formal charges against Williams. It wasn't known if he had an attorney to comment on the charges.