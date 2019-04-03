Teen found fit for trial in kidnapping, killing of Arkansas woman

CONWAY — A judge on Wednesday found a 17-year-old Pine Bluff boy mentally fit to proceed to trial in the July 2018 slaying of a Wooster woman.

Circuit Judge Troy Braswell ruled in the case of Robert Smith III, who was 16 when Elvia Fragstein, 72, was kidnapped outside a Conway shopping center and later murdered.

Smith and his cousin, Tacori Mackrell, 19, of Pine Bluff, are charged with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Smith’s attorney is asking Braswell to dismiss the case against Smith or, in the alternative, to transfer it to juvenile court.

