Trump backs off his threat to shut U.S. southern border

Central Americans seeking asylum get on a bus Tuesday in San Antonio after being sent there from a border area already overflowing with asylum seekers. With a surge in families entering the United States, immigration officials have been sending them to charity-run shelters or bus stations after assigning them dates to appear in court.

President Donald Trump retreated from a threat to close the U.S. border with Mexico, saying he was still ready to do it but that the Mexican government had begun stopping migrants from entering the U.S.

"Security is more important to me than trade," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. "We're going to have a strong border or we're going to have a closed border."

Trump added: "I'm totally prepared to do it. We're going to see what happens over the next few days."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders softened the White House's threat, saying Tuesday that closing the border was not Trump's "first choice" and that he does not have a "specific timeline."

"Eventually it may be the best decision that we close the border," Sanders told reporters at the White House, adding that Mexico has taken some concrete steps to slow the flow of migrants coming into the United States, as Trump has demanded.

"He's hoping that Mexico will continue to step up, like we've seen them do over the last couple of weeks," Sanders said. "We hope that that continues, and that we can work with them so we don't have to [close the border]."

Trump said in a tweet Friday that he would close the border this week because of a spike in migrants entering the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended more than 66,000 people in February, up from about 48,000 in January. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said apprehensions would approach 100,000 in March.

But the president said in a tweet earlier Tuesday that the Mexican government "is apprehending large numbers of people at their southern border." It's not clear whether Mexico changed any of its immigration practices since Trump most recently said he would close the border.

The president has periodically threatened to close the southern border, but Friday's tweet was the first time he laid out a timeline. Mexico is the U.S.'s third-largest trading partner, with about $616 billion in commerce annually between the two countries, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Closing the border would cause huge disruption to the U.S. agriculture and automobile industries, among many others.

Later Tuesday, Nielsen held an emergency call with Cabinet members and White House aides, saying, "We are going to treat it as if we have been hit by a Category 5 hurricane," according to a person on the call. The person was not authorized to discuss the call publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nielsen was creating an emergency operations center and named U.S. Border Patrol official Manny Padilla as an operational crisis coordinator to manage the response from within the different immigration agencies at the Department of Homeland Security. Padilla is a 30-year Border Patrol veteran and was recently the head of the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas.

Separately, Trump is considering bringing on a border or immigration czar to coordinate immigration policy across various federal agencies, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Trump is weighing at least two potential candidates for the post: former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the conversations publicly.

Aides say they hope the potential appointment, which they caution is still in the planning stages, would serve as the "face" of the administration on immigration issues and would placate both the president and his supporters, showing he is serious and taking action.

A Department of Homeland Security official noted that White House czars have been appointed in the past when there has been an "urgent need" for sustained, inter-agency policy coordination. While Homeland Security often plays a leading role when it comes to immigration policy and enforcement, the department is not in charge of officials at the departments of Health and Human Services, State, Defense and Justice, which often play key roles.

CATCH AND DETAIN

Meanwhile, the surge of migrant families arriving at the southern border has led the Trump administration to expand a practice the president has mocked as "catch and release."

With migrant processing and holding centers overwhelmed, the administration is busing people hundreds of miles inland and releasing them at Greyhound stations and churches in cities like Albuquerque, San Antonio and Phoenix because towns close to the border already have more than they can handle.

Relief organizations in some cities are struggling to feed and house the migrants and warning that a public health crisis is taking shape, especially with sick infants and children among the many migrant families who need medical attention.

"We're asking volunteer doctors and nurses and community members to step up and do what the government should be doing. If this was a hurricane, FEMA would be on the ground helping," said Jim Gannon, CEO and executive director of Catholic Charities in Albuquerque, N.M.

For many years, families arriving at the border were typically released from U.S. custody immediately and allowed to settle in this country with family or friends while their cases wound their way through the courts, a process that often takes years.

Trump has railed against the practice, tweeting in November that it was over: "Catch and Release is an obsolete term. It is now Catch and Detain. Illegal Immigrants trying to come into the U.S.A., often proudly flying the flag of their nation as they ask for U.S. Asylum, will be detained or turned away."

But in recent months, the number of families crossing into the U.S. has climbed to record highs, pushing the system to the breaking point. As a result, the government is releasing families faster, in greater numbers and at points farther removed from the border.

Since Dec. 21, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has set free more than 125,000 people who came into the U.S. as families.

Customs and Border Protection is also overloaded, and instead of holding families for up to 72 hours before turning them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it has started releasing them directly into the U.S.

"The numbers are overwhelming right now," said Gregory Archambault, Immigration and Customs Enforcement director of enforcement and removal operations in San Diego. "Everybody is stressed. The agency is stressed, the [local governments] are stressed, the law enforcement agencies. Everybody is stressed because there are these mass numbers of people."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been releasing asylum-seeking families so quickly that they don't even have time to make travel arrangements. Families are given court dates, a head of household is often fitted with an ankle monitor, and they are dropped off at a charity-run shelter or bus station.

In El Paso, where shelters and churches are at capacity and seats on buses headed out of the city are getting harder to find, authorities briefly resorted to holding migrants in a pen lined with concertina wire under the shade of a bridge that connects the American city to Juarez, Mexico. They closed the makeshift holding area over the weekend and moved the migrants to a place with more shelter.

About 22,000 migrants have been released in Arizona in the past three months. In the Phoenix area, the nonprofit organizations and churches taking them in have a capacity of only 700 a week, said Connie Phillips, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services in the Southwest.

That means immigration authorities have to drop off families by the busload at places not designed to take them in, like the Greyhound station in Phoenix.

The bus company is no longer allowing anyone without a ticket to wait inside, so migrant families stand outside until a volunteer can get them in touch with a relative to buy them a ticket.

"The federal government is saying, 'This is not our responsibility,'" Phillips said. "And the cities and states have not stepped up to provide any kind of emergency funding."

Information for this article was contributed by Alyza Sebenius of Bloomberg News; by Cedar Attanasio, Astrid Galvan, Elliot Spagat, Nomaan Merchant, Colleen Long, Susan Montoya Bryan, Jill Colvin, Catherine Lucey and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/EVAN VUCCI

In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy with President Donald Trump at Morrelly Homeland Security Center, in Bethpage, N.Y.

A Section on 04/03/2019