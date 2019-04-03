Trump, senator agree to put off health care vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that it would be 2021 before the Senate would act on any comprehensive health care bill.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump abandoned plans to press for a vote on a bill to replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act ahead of next year's elections after a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday.

McConnell told reporters that he and Trump had "a good conversation" Monday afternoon in which the majority leader said that Senate Republicans had no intention of trying to replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law during a campaign season.

"I made it clear to him we were not going to be doing that in the Senate," McConnell said, also pointing out the difficulty in crafting a bill that could clear the Democratic-led House. "We don't have a misunderstanding about that."

In tweets late Monday after the two men had talked, Trump signaled that he was punting on the issue until after next year's election -- suggesting that he believes he will still be in the White House and that Republicans will control both chambers of Congress at that point.

"Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House," Trump wrote. "It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America."

McConnell said Tuesday that Trump plans to develop a health care plan to present to voters during the campaign but that the Senate will not act on any "comprehensive" legislation before 2021.

Congressional Republicans were caught off guard last week by Trump's rapid shift to focus on health care, which was set off by his decision to direct the Justice Department to intervene in a federal court case seeking to eliminate the Affordable Care Act in its entirety on constitutional grounds.

Trump later went to a Senate Republican luncheon where he declared that the GOP should be the "party of health care" and asked for assistance in writing a new bill.

It soon became clear, however, that other Republicans had little appetite for taking on an issue that benefited Democrats during last year's midterm elections.

McConnell signaled that he would not play a major role in writing new health care legislation, saying he would instead wait to see what the White House produced in consultation with leaders of the Democratic-controlled House.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, whose panel would be central to any such debate, also said last week that there was no plan to move forward.

In his tweets, Trump claimed that a bill is in the works.

"The Republicans are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare," he said. "In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare."

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., who introduced his own 229-page health care bill earlier this year, said Trump's tweets Monday night were "absolutely correct."

"Obamacare doesn't work, premiums and deductibles are far too high, and Republicans are developing better health care plans with lower premiums and costs," the lawmaker from Hot Springs said in a written statement.

He noted that his legislation, called the Fair Care Act, is one of the options.

"Republicans can and should be the party of health care, but it's going to take dedicated efforts to make that goal reality," he said. "I'm hopeful Congress can address the health care crisis before 2020 elections, but I'm committed to seeing the Fair Care Act through the legislative process, no matter how long it takes."

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 Senate Republican, said it makes sense to wait until after the election to attempt the large-scale health insurance overhaul the president was suggesting. Trump probably "looked at the possibility that anything could move, I mean the idea that he could get a Democrat House to agree with the Republican Senate on something he wants to try to get enacted," Thune said. "My guess is it's just probably a realistic assessment of what the field looks like for the next couple of years."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he did not think that Trump's tweet removed any pressure from Republicans to come up with a health care solution -- an issue he said he would continue to focus on in his own re-election campaign.

"That's one man's timetable," Cornyn said of Trump's declaration that a vote would take place after the election. "But I intend to continue to try to find ways to provide more affordable choices for people when it comes to their health care."

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that Trump "wants to talk about the principles."

"He wants to work with Congress in order to come up with the right health care plan," Sanders said.

EFFORTS IN COURT

Despite the delay in legislative action, the Trump administration is continuing to push for the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act through the courts.

In December, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor struck down the Affordable Care Act. He ruled that without the mandate requiring people who don't have health insurance to pay fines, the rest of the health care law is unconstitutional. Congress removed the mandate as part of the 2017 tax overhaul.

The Justice Department supports O'Connor's ruling and told a federal appeals court last week that it wants to see the entire law struck down.

On Tuesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., held an event outside the Supreme Court to urge the Justice Department to reverse its position in the case. Democrats in both chambers were set to introduce resolutions Tuesday to that end. The House plans to vote today.

"We're here to condemn what the president did," Pelosi said. "Americans need to know where their representatives stand."

Schumer mocked Trump for pushing off the health care debate past the elections.

"Translation: They have no health care plan," he said. "What a ruse. What a shame. What a disgrace. ... The American people will not stand for the president playing cynical games with health care."

Meanwhile, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox signed on to Monday's court filing by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who said last week that he plans to oppose O'Connor's December ruling.

The brief filed by the Republican attorneys general says O'Connor's ruling would deprive millions of people in Ohio and Montana of coverage for pre-existing conditions and "negatively affect countless others."

Yost previously said that O'Connor "got it wrong" when he struck down the entire law. Yost said the legal doctrine of severability means that even though one section of legislation is repealed, it doesn't invalidate the entire law.

Fox, who is running for governor in 2020, told Lee Newspapers of Montana that he considers the federal health care law "a train wreck and a nightmare" but that its protection of more than 150,000 state residents with pre-existing conditions must be kept.

"It is important we preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions, and Congress should do its job and fix the Affordable Care Act," he said.

Separately, Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drug prices and increase transparency for consumers. Both senators said they were focused on drug prices -- something they said they viewed as achievable -- and not on a broader Affordable Care Act replacement plan.

"I think you'd have to ask the president. I know what I'm going to focus on. I'm going to focus on drug prices," Scott said when asked about Trump's declaration that the vote would take place after the election.

Trump previously named Scott as one of the Republican senators working on replacement legislation.

"I talk to the president a lot, I called him last week to talk about a couple other issues, and he brought up the fact he'd like me to focus on this, and I told him that what I was working on was prescription drug prices," Scott said. "I'm a business guy. I didn't try to do grand bargains."

As Missouri attorney general, Hawley led his state to join others in bringing the lawsuit aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act. Asked whether he has a "moral responsibility" to offer a replacement if the health care law is struck down in court, Hawley said it will remain in place as the case is adjudicated and that "I expect that will take quite some time."

