Wednesday recruiting tidbits

Receiver E. Jai Mason, 6-1, 190 pounds of Jackson Academy in Mississippi, said he plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas on April 13. He reopened his recruitment on Feb. 18 after being committed to Mississippi State. He visited Fayetteville last spring.

Receiver Collin Sullivan, 6-1, 183 pounds of Round Rock, Texas, said he's working out the details for an official visit to Arkansas and should have a date set in the next week or so.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Baylor, Boston College, Northwestern and several others. Arkansas coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp were the first to offer him while at SMU.

Athlete Caleb Medford, 6-3, 185 pounds of Henderson, Texas, is planning a visit to Arkansas again in the near future after visiting the Razorbacks on March 11 and placing them at the top of his list.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Boston College, Tulsa, Memphis, Arkansas State and others.

Defensive end Prince Dorbah is planning to visit the Razorbacks soon. He recently named Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and LSU as his top five schools.

Dorbah, 6-4, 210, 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Highland Park in Dallas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame and others.

Sophomore offensive line target Bryce Foster, 6-5, 310 pounds of Katy (Texas) Taylor, finished third in the shot put at the Texas Relays over the weekend with a throw of 63.25 feet. He visited Arkansas on March 9.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Boston College, LSU, Oklahoma and others.

Arkansas is expected to host five official visitors and numerous others for unofficial visits for the spring game on Saturday.

Official visits:

RB Kelvontay Dixon - Carthage, Texas

S Jerrin Thompson - Lufkin, Texas

WR Ja'Lynn Polk - Lufkin, Texas

S Darius Snow - Carrollton, Texas

CB Jamie Vance - New Orleans Karr

Unofficial visits:

RB John Gentry - Houston North Shore

RB Sevion Morrison - Tulsa Edison

RB Tahj Brooks - Manor, Texas

OLB Catrell Wallace - Bryant

OL Chris Morris - Memphis Freedom Academy

RB Janari Dean - Batesville (Miss.) South Panola