Algerian students march with placards and national flags in Algiers on Tuesday. The protesters have called for the overhaul of Algeria’s political system, including the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Under pressure, Algeria’s leader quits

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down Tuesday after 20 years in office, and six weeks of nationwide protests aimed at pushing him and his much-criticized inner circle from power to create a true democracy in the gas-rich nation.

The announcement followed a call from the powerful army chief for Bouteflika, 82 and ailing, to “immediately” take up his proposal to bow out while respecting the constitution.

Under the constitution, the president of the upper house, the Council of Nations, steps in as interim leader for a maximum of 90 days so that elections can be organized.

The official APS news agency said in a full-page headline that Bouteflika had notified the Constitutional Council of his decision to end his mandate. It came a day after an announcement that he would leave by April 28, the official end of his fourth mandate — but after “important” changes were made, giving rise to fears that his entourage would preserve the interests of those who profited from his time in office.

There was also no word about the presidential entourage, including younger brother Said Bouteflika, a top counselor blamed by protesters for widespread corruption in the North African country with a high unemployment rate and drastic gap between the rich and poor.

Despite declared win, ISIS fight goes on

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters are battling the Islamic State in eastern Syria 10 days after declaring victory over the extremists, an official with the Kurdish-led force said Tuesday.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said the militia is rooting out groups of militants who were hiding in caves in and near the village of Baghouz. He added that Syrian Democratic Forces experts are still removing mines and booby traps in areas liberated in recent weeks.

The Syrian Democratic Forces declared military victory over the Islamic State group on March 23 after liberating what it said was the last pocket of territory held by the militants. The victory marked the end of the brutal self-styled caliphate the group carved out in large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The nearly five-year war left destruction across both countries and ended in Baghouz, a tiny village near the Iraqi border where the cornered militants made their last stand, under a grueling siege for weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the U.S.-led coalition is still conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State. It says senior Islamic State commanders and prisoners held by the extremists are believed to be in the caves on the east bank of the Euphrates River.

Venezuela vote strips Guaido immunity

CARACAS, Venezuela — Lawmakers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stripped Juan Guaido of immunity Tuesday, paving the way for the opposition leader’s prosecution and potential arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president.

But whether Maduro’s government will take action against the 35-year-old lawmaker remains unclear. Guaido has embarked on an international campaign to topple the president’s socialist administration as social unrest deepens in the country plagued by nearly a month of power failures.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s interim president in January, and he vowed to overthrow Maduro. So far, however, Maduro has avoided jailing the man whom leaders of the U.S. and roughly 50 other nations recognize as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Tuesday night’s vote was unanimous.

Earlier Tuesday, Guaido dismissed the Maduro-stacked high court and Constituent Assembly as illegitimate and continued his calls for Maduro to step down.

“This is not even persecution,” Guaido said before the vote. “This is inquisition.”

Mozambique cholera cases top 1,000

Mozambique has confirmed more than 1,000 cases of cholera as an outbreak of the water-borne disease spreads rapidly after a tropical cyclone last month, which has so far killed at least 598 people in the southeast African nation.

The number of cholera infections rose to 1,052 from 246 on Saturday, with most cases in the port city of Beira, the Health Ministry said Monday. Almost 900,000 vaccine doses arrived in the city Tuesday and a vaccination campaign will begin immediately, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund. The disease, which causes diarrhea and dehydration, can kill if untreated. At least one person has died from it.

The cholera outbreak is compounding what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described as one of the worst weather-related disasters in African history. More than 930 people have died in flooding across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and the toll continues to rise.

At least 141,000 people are currently sheltering across 161 sites in affected areas as damage to water and sanitation infrastructure in Beira fuels concerns that the cholera outbreak may continue to spread.