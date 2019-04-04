2 drug-case sentences eased under new law

A new law designed to overhaul the federal prison system, signed Dec. 21 by President Donald Trump, led a federal judge on Wednesday to reduce the 55-year prison sentence of Bobby Banks, a former Little Rock gang leader convicted in 2006 of running a large drug-trafficking organization.

The judge reduced the sentence for Banks, now 43, to 40 years. He also reduced a life sentence for James Goolsby, now 56, to 40 years. Goolsby was convicted in 1999, in an unrelated case, for cocaine distribution.

Lisa Peters, federal public defender for the Eastern District of Arkansas, filed sentence-reduction requests for both men last month, citing the First Step Act.

The First Step Act expanded the application of sentencing reductions that were first authorized under the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010. The latter, signed into law by then-President Barack Obama, reduced the sentencing disparity for offenses involving crack and powder cocaine for people who, like Banks, had been sentenced under the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, passed during the government's "War on Drugs" to strengthen drug penalties.

The 1986 law, according to Peters' motions for both men, "treated crack cocaine offenses 100 times more severely than powder cocaine offenses," which Congress later found resulted in unwarranted sentencing disparities based on race, leading to the passage of the Fair Sentencing Act.

Peters wrote that if Banks had been sentenced under the 2010 law, he "would be subject to a mandatory minimum of 5 years, and his statutory maximum would be 40 years. ... Therefore, Mr. Banks' 55-year sentence is illegal."

The Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 had limitations that kept it from being used earlier to reduce Banks' or Goolsby's sentences, but the legislation signed by Trump created new avenues for people convicted under the 1986 law to seek sentence reductions.

In a seven-page order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes denied Peters' request for a full resentencing hearing for Banks, noting that the First Step Act "does not expressly require a re-sentencing hearing" and that transcripts of Banks' trial and sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge George Howard Jr., now deceased, "provide ample information" to help Holmes impose a sentence in line with the Fair Sentencing Act.

A federal jury convicted Banks on Feb. 7, 2006, of conspiring to distribute more than 5 kilograms of powder cocaine and more than 50 grams of crack cocaine; using a telephone to commit a federal offense; aiding and abetting the distribution of crack cocaine; distribution of crack; and attempting to intimidate a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced on July 21, 2006.

Banks' conviction was hailed at the time as a relief to the city, with police noting that his "extensive network" was likely to become dysfunctional with him behind bars.

Banks, who operated three crack houses in Little Rock, was known as "Big C," which referred to his position as leader of the 23rd Street Crips. He had also been featured prominently in a 1994 HBO documentary titled Gang War: Bangin' in Little Rock.

In her motion, Peters recalled Banks' history, including that his parents divorced when he was an infant and that his mother, Nadine Webb, who raised him by herself, was a crack addict for many years. Webb, of Little Rock, died Jan. 7 at age 60.

Peters suggested that Banks' sentence be reduced to 20 years.

Holmes said that if Banks were sentenced now for the same crimes, federal sentencing guidelines would recommend a penalty range of 36 years to life, but because federal statutes cap the maximum sentence at 40 years, he would actually face 36 to 40 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti argued for Holmes to deny Banks' sentence-reduction request, noting, "Even if the current guidelines applied, Banks' sentence is within the guidelines range and is appropriate."

Holmes said that based on Howard's findings at the time he sentenced Banks, "it is likely" Howard would have sentenced him to 40 years if the Fair Sentencing Act had been in effect at that time.

"Perhaps the most significant facts regarding Banks' history and characteristics is his gang affiliation and repeated threats to other individuals," Holmes said in his order. He noted that, according to a presentence report from 2006, Banks became a member of the 23rd Street Crips at age 13 and had numerous arrests over the next few years.

Goolsby was convicted May 15, 1999, of conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base, or crack. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, partly because he was classified as a "career offender."

Peters said that was the only sentence available then under the guidelines, which took into account Goolsby's criminal history and the quantity of drugs he distributed.

She asked Holmes to reduce Goolsby's sentence to 25 years, noting that he committed the crimes more than 20 years ago "and is not the same person he was back then."

Federal prosecutors argued against the request, but Holmes reduced the sentence to 40 years, based on the current statutory maximum sentence for the crimes and the amount of drugs involved.

