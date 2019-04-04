2 injured in separate Little Rock shootings hours apart

A pair of separate shootings Wednesday evening in Little Rock injured two people, including a 25-year-old who said she was shot while standing outside an apartment, police reported.

The shootings happened within a few hours of each other, and each victim was treated at hospitals for gun wounds to the leg, police reports show. Neither victim's wounds were believed to be life-threatening.

Officers first responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Reservoir Road where they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the floor of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to her thigh, according to that report.

She told officers she was standing outside when she was hit and that she then went back into the apartment to find help, the report said.

Authorities said witnesses saw two people run through the complex. The victim told police she didn't know the shooters.

Little Rock police responded about two hours later to the 9100 block of west 35th Street, where a 63-year-old man was shot in the leg after a bullet pierced through his home.

A witness described hearing multiple gunshots but was unable to describe the shooters, the police report said

The victim was treated at the scene and later at the hospital.

Police had made no arrest in either shooting at the time of the reports, which didn’t include descriptions of the suspects. It wasn't known if investigators believe the cases to be related.