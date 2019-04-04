2 killed, 1 injured after RV crashes into Arkansas home, police say

A recreational vehicle crashed into a northern Arkansas home, killing two people and injuring another after a chain of collisions by other vehicles ended in a fiery wreck, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a Harrison mobile home off of U.S. 62 that became engulfed in flames. The fire started after a 2003 Saturn struck a Chevrolet Cruze, which caused it to collide with the RV. That vehicle then left the highway and struck the mobile home, officials said.

A police report said the RV driver and a passenger were killed in the crash. Their identities weren’t released pending further investigation at the state Crime Lab.

It wasn't clear if anyone was in the mobile home at the time.

Emergency crews brought the 51-year-old driver of the Chevrolet to the hospital, but the report didn't list the extent of his injuries.

State Police noted dry roads and clear weather at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 100 people have died in fatal road wrecks so far this year.