Another late rally sends Cardinals past Pirates

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

PITTSBURGH -- Tyler O'Neill capped another St. Louis rally by driving in Kolten Wong for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Cardinals surged past the Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Two days after coming back from four runs down to beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh's home opener, St. Louis again took advantage of another wobbly performance by the Pirates' bullpen.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run home run off Keone Kela in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3. Wong led off the 10th with a triple against Nick Burdi (0-1) and scored when O'Neill followed two batters later with a sharp single to right. Bader added to the lead when he scored on a wild pitch by Francisco Liriano.

John Gant (2-0) worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the win. Dakota Hudson collected his first major league save when he stranded the tying run at third in the 10th. Paul DeJong added a home run for St. Louis, which finished 3-3 on a season-opening six-game road trip.

Adam Frazier had three hits and drove in a run for the Pirates. Jung Ho Kang hit his first home run in 2½ years for Pittsburgh. The Pirates went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

Jameson Taillon dominated the Cardinals for 7 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits with 5 strikeouts.

BRAVES 6, CUBS 4 Johan Camargo hit a go-ahead, three-run double as host Atlanta took advantage of five walks by Chicago relievers in the eighth inning to beat the Cubs.

METS 6, MARLINS 4 Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 14 in seven shutout innings, hit a home run and ended his streak of five consecutive losses to Miami, beating the Marlins to help New York complete a three-game sweep. DeGrom (2-0) allowed three hits and walked one. Only one Miami runner reached second base against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

NATIONALS 9, PHILLIES 8 David Robertson forced home the game-ending run with a ninth-inning walk to Jake Noll, a rookie without a hit in his two previous major league at-bats, and Washington beat Philadelphia.

BREWERS 1, REDS 0 Freddy Peralta threw two-hit ball for a career-high eight innings, and Manny Pina singled home a run with Milwaukee's only hit off Luis Castillo, leading the Brewers to a victory over host Cincinnati.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Manny Machado hit his first home run for San Diego, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of a victory over visiting Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 0 Mike Minor pitched seven sharp innings for host Texas in a victory over Houston. Astros starter Gerrit Cole (0-2) struck out 9 while allowing 3 runs over 6 innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 3 Randal Grichuk hit two home runs, Matt Shoemaker (2-0) pitched seven shutout innings and host Toronto beat Baltimore to avoid a three-game sweep.

TIGERS 2, YANKEES 1 Matthew Boyd junk-balled his way to a career-high 13 strikeouts, Gordon Beckham hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and visiting Detroit beat New York. The Yankees struck out 18 times overall, a team record for a nine-inning game.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 6 Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning and visiting Minnesota rallied late against Kansas City. After Max Kepler hit a tying, two-run single with two outs in the Twins' eighth, Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wily Peralta (0-1). Pinch-runner Byron Buxton stole second and scored when Rosario followed with a single.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 3 Jose Abreu drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had four hits and visiting Chicago knocked around Corey Kluber for a change, beating Cleveland's ace.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 1, RAYS 0 (11) Chris Iannetta homered with one out in the 11th inning, and visiting Colorado stopped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay. Iannetta connected on a hanging slider with an 0-2 count against Chaz Roe (0-1), the Rockies' first hit since Raimel Tapia's leadoff single in the fifth and second run in 41 innings.

