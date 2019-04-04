Arkansas bill on Bible class altered, endorsed

Legislation directing state education officials to develop a framework for a Bible course passed a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Joe Cloud, R-Russellville, was approved by the Senate Education Committee after being rewritten over the weekend.

Initially, the bill would have required public schools to offer a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible" if at least 15 students at a school requested the course, but it stalled before the Senate panel last week due to members' concerns about the mandate.

The bill's sponsors removed the provision that would have required the course be taught upon request from 15 students. The amended bill, if approved, would simply require the Arkansas Department of Education to "identify, develop, and approve a Bible course for high school credit" by the 2019-2020 school year to help districts offer the course.

Agency officials have said that the department already had plans to do what the bill would require, and they expect more schools to provide such a course once it is developed.

-- Hunter Field