Arkansas lawmaker headed to state Capitol involved in crash on I-530

An Arkansas lawmaker was involved in a car crash Thursday morning when his vehicle spun out on Interstate 530 while he was en route to the Capitol, officials said.

Rep. Mike Holcomb, R-Pine Bluff, wasn't seriously injured in the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. as heavy rain fell through the region, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A spokesman for the agency said Holcomb lost control of the truck he was driving and it then left the road, stopping along a tree line near Big Rock Township a few miles south of Little Rock.

He reportedly declined medical attention after troopers arrived.

A House spokeswoman who earlier confirmed the crash said the four-term lawmaker didn’t have any major injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Holcomb, a Republican from Pine Bluff, has been a member of the Legislature since 2013. His district covers Lincoln, Cleveland, Grant, Drew and Jefferson counties.

He was set to attend a morning transportation committee hearing at the Capitol.