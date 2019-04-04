Arkansas Senate panel backs work requirement with food stamps

A bill expanding the state's work requirement for food stamp recipients cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1775, sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would make an education and training program mandatory for about 50,000 recipients who are now exempt from the program's work requirement.

The new requirement would apply to recipients who are age 50-60 as well those who have dependent children who are all at least 6 years old.

The state would be required to reimburse recipients for transportation costs related to the program. Mary Franklin, director of the state Department of Human Services' Division of County Operations, said that cost would be about $6.4 million a year. Half of that would be paid by the federal government, and the state would pay the rest, she said.

Bentley said the program would help recipients get jobs and earn more money.

The bill's opponents contended that it would hurt poor families and children. They also contended the state is underestimating the cost of implementing the requirement, which the state would have to implement by Oct. 1, 2021.

The bill, which passed the House last week, cleared the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor in a divided voice vote. It next goes to the full Senate.

-- Andy Davis