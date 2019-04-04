Arkansas senators will get infant-death bills

A pair of bills that would establish committees to investigate Arkansas' high rates of infant and maternal death cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health would be directed to create the Maternal Mortality Review Committee under House Bill 1440 and the Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes Quality Review Committee under House Bill 1441.

Both panels would be made up of members appointed by the department, which would be allowed to hire an organization to help collect information and analyze data.

Speaking on behalf of the Arkansas Press Association, Sonny Albarado, projects editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said provisions in the bills "go overboard in not allowing committee members to speak about overall proposals, methodology or other general issues arising out of their discussions of the data they collect."

"The question becomes, how does the public know how the review committee arrived at its decisions?" Albarado said. "How does the public gain information that will allow them to make informed decisions about what the committee's findings shows?"

Laura Shue, chief legal counsel for the Health Department, said similar provisions require confidentiality for other health-related state records.

"You're not going to get hospitals and people to participate if it's not confidential and de-identified data," HB1440's sponsor, Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, said.

The House passed both bills last month. The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor advanced them to the full Senate on Wednesday in voice votes, with no members dissenting.

-- Andy Davis