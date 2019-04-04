Arkansas Travelers top prospects

NAME AGE POS. HT. WT.

Justin Dunn 23 RHP 6-2 185

Justin Dunn

• The Mariners' No. 3 overall prospect, Dunn was acquired as part of the seven-player trade sending former Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets in December. In 24 starts last season split between Class A-Advanced and Class AA for the Mets, Dunn finished with a 3.59 ERA in 1351/3 innings. He allowed 128 hits, 9 home runs, 52 walks and a .253 batting average against.

Evan White 22 1B 6-3 205

Evan White

• White -- a first-round selection by the Mariners in the 2017 MLB Draft (17th overall) and Seattle's No. 4 overall prospect, according to MLB.com -- spent most of the 2018 season with Class A Modesto. In 120 games, White slashed .303 (batting)/.375 (on base)/.458 (slugging) and compiled 144 hits, 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 66 RBI in 476 at-bats. White was called up to Class AAA Tacoma for 4 games last season where he had 4 hits and batted .222 with 5 strikeouts in 18 at-bats.

Kyle Lewis 23 OF 6-4 210

Kyle Lewis

• Lewis played in 86 total games between Modesto (49 games) and the Travelers (37) in 2018. Lewis finished the season with a .244 average and 80 total hits in 328 at-bats. Injuries since being drafted No. 11 overall in 2016 by the Mariners has limited Lewis' rise through the farm system. In 132 at-bats with the Travelers last season, Lewis collected 29 hits, 20 RBI and 18 runs. Lewis is the club's third-highest outfielder prospect and No. 7 overall prospect.

Jake Fraley 23 OF 6-0 195

Jake Fraley

• Fraley, Seattle's No. 14 overall prospect, per MLB.com, will make his Class AA debut with the Travelers. Fraley missed nearly all of the 2017 season and half of the 2018 season with injuries. The Mariners -- who enjoyed Fraley's speed and defense while he was an outfielder at LSU prior to being drafted in the the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft -- acquired Fraley from the Tampa Bay Rays this past offseason. Fraley batted .347 in 66 total games in 2018 in Class A-Advanced for the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Dom Thompson-Williams 23 OF 6-0 190

• Thompson-Williams also joined the Mariners via trade in the offseason. He has played all three outfield positions and is able to be a full-time center fielder, per his scouting profile on MLB.com. A left-handed hitter, he had a batting average of .290 after 331 at-bats (90 games) for the Tampa Tarpons (Class A-Advanced) in 2018. He had 96 hits, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 17 home runs and 65 RBI with Tampa. He drew 31 walks and struck out 95 times. He is Seattle's 15th overall prospect.

Wyatt Mills 24 RHP 6-3 175

• Mills made nine relief appearances with the Travelers in 2018. In 102/3 total innings, he held a 10.13 ERA and allowed an opposing batting average of .367. Prior to joining Arkansas, Mills had a 1.91 ERA in 35 appearances and 421/3 innings for Modesto. He allowed 29 hits and 9 walks and had 11 saves and 49 strikeouts with the Modesto Nuts. Mills is ranked No. 16 among Seattle's top overall prospects, per MLB.com.

Art Warren 26 RHP 6-3 230

• Warren, a 26-year-old right-hander and the No. 21 overall prospect, per MLB.com, reached the Class AA level for the first time in 2018. In 14 games as a reliever for the Travelers, Warren allowed an opposing batting average of .185 and collected 22 strikeouts, 14 walks and 2 saves. Warren allowed 7 runs (3 earned) and 10 total hits in 152/3 total innings. Warren can hit 98-99 mph with his fastball, but command is his most pressing issue, according to MLB.com.

Ricardo Sanchez 21 LHP 5-11 215

• Sanchez was the top international acquisition by the Los Angeles Angels in 2013-14 from Venezuela. Sanchez has since been traded twice and once landed on the Atlanta Braves' 40-man roster. He was designated for assignment following the 2018 season and Seattle acquired him for cash in November. For the Mississippi Braves (Class AA Braves), Sanchez had a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts in 2108. In 572/3 innings, Seattle's 26th overall prospect allowed 65 hits, 24 walks and 44 strikeouts.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 04/04/2019