CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 81st day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

1 p.m. House Advanced Communications and Information Technology Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. 10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

15 minutes after adjournment of Senate, Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

272.

SENATE

1:30 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

A Section on 04/04/2019

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]