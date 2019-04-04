Car-tax exemption stalls again

A bill that would increase from $4,000 to $7,500 the amount of a used vehicle's sales price that is exempt from sales tax again fell short of clearing the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1342 by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, stalled in the eight-member committee in a split voice vote last week.

In the committee's divided voice vote on Wednesday, the bill fell short of the required five votes for approval, committee Chairman Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, ruled.

Current state law exempts $4,000 of the sales price from taxes. Payton's proposed increase in the exemption is projected by the state Department of Finance and Administration to reduce state tax revenue by about $14.2 million a year.

The bill also would remove the sales-tax exemption on the sale of a new trailer with a price of less than $4,000. Taxing sales of new trailers would increase revenue by $1.6 million a year, the finance department estimated, so the net reduction in tax revenue would be $12.6 million a year.

Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, who is the Senate sponsor of HB1342, said the increased sales-tax exemption would be implemented July 1, 2022, under the amended bill.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

"This has probably one of the most visible impacts across the state for working people that gives them an opportunity to have a little better vehicle ... and be affordable," he told the Senate committee.

"With what has transpired this session with tax increases and the total tax package -- we are putting out to the public to allow them to vote to extend the half-cent highway [sales] tax permanently -- I think this is one of those things ... where we say we are going to let you have some back when we are able to do it by 2022," Rice said.

Committee members Sens. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, and Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said they favored the bill because they believe that the state could afford the reduced tax revenue that results from it.

Paul Gehring, an assistant revenue commissioner for the finance department, told the Senate committee that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has supported broad tax relief for the state's low-income and middle-income families.

But, Gehring told the committee, "at this point, DF&A cannot support this bill because of the fiscal impact."

In 2015, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for people making $21,000 to $75,000 a year in taxable income. That plan was projected by state officials to cut state tax revenue by about $100 million.

In 2017, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to reduce individual income tax rates for people with below $21,000 a year in taxable income, which took effect Jan. 1. That plan is projected by state officials to reduce state tax revenue by $50 million a year.

After the committee vote, Rice said he "had five people tell me they would [vote for the bill], and nobody came back and told me they wouldn't."

"That's a first time for me, but it is not a first time," he said.

Dismang said he counted three senators voicing support for the bill, while three others voiced opposition. Seven of the committee's eight members were on hand during the panel's consideration of the bill because Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, was attending a meeting elsewhere.

"We have enough votes in the Senate rev and tax [committee] to pass the used-car tax relief if they all will be there at the same time," Payton said. "Sen. Rice is working on that. I am trying to keep my distance and give him enough latitude to do it."

Hutchinson said in a written statement that, because state government is absorbing more than $110 million in tax cuts that include the $50 million tax reduction for low-income people and $60 million from a grocery tax reduction, "the time is not right to raise the exemption on used cars."

"But I am sure this will continue to be considered in future sessions," he said.

A Section on 04/04/2019