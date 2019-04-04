Care law attack miffs Democrats

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the Justice Department to halt its new advocacy for abolishing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, a move the measure calls "an unacceptable assault" on Americans' health care.

The House vote comes amid renewed jockeying over a prominent issue in last year's midterm elections that President Donald Trump has thrust back into the spotlight with his attempt at a court-ordered end to President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

The resolution passed 240-86, with eight Republicans joining the chamber's Democrats in rebuking Trump.

All four members of Arkansas' delegation voted against the measure.

With Wednesday's vote, Democrats sought to put Republicans on record as siding with Trump in his attempt to use the courts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, including provisions that protect people with pre-existing conditions and allow children to remain on their parents' insurance plans until age 26.

"Americans need to know where their representatives stand," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at an event Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court.

"I have heard my colleagues on the other side of the aisle repeatedly claim that they stand for protections for people with pre-existing conditions and for other protections included in the Affordable Care Act," said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "Well, now is your chance to show it."

Leaders of the Republican-led Senate are not expected to take up the measure rebuking Trump, who has pledged to develop an alternative to the health care law.

Lawmakers in both parties were caught off guard by Trump's abrupt decision last week to direct the Justice Department to intervene in a federal-court case seeking to eliminate the law.

The nonbinding resolution directs the Justice Department to reverse its position in a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans that challenges the law's constitutionality.

Before last week, the Justice Department had argued in a brief that a provision previously struck from the law that imposed a penalty for not buying insurance was legally distinct from other parts in the Affordable Care Act, which could still stand.

The language of the Democrats' resolution is pointed to condemning Trump's action.

"Whereas contrary to President Trump's public claims that he supports protections for people with pre-existing conditions, he has ordered his Department of Justice to actively pursue the destruction of these protections in Federal court," it says.

The resolution also ticks through numerous negative consequences that Democrats argue would result from invalidating the law, including millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions being denied coverage or being offered coverage at "an exorbitant price."

It also says millions more would lose coverage by the invalidation of a major expansion of Medicaid that was authorized by the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans called the resolution an empty gesture.

"This will do nothing for your health care," said the House Republican leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. "But what will it do? It will make a great press release."

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., said the resolution was a political screed and "doesn't do a darn thing to protect people with pre-existing conditions."

"Democrats would rather play politics with health care and attack the president for political purposes, rather than work with us on what could and should be bipartisan solutions," Walden said.

Trump has said Republicans will produce a superior replacement plan, contending in a tweet Tuesday that it will be "far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare."

During a meeting last week with Senate Republicans, Trump called on the GOP to be "the party of health care" and asked for help in writing a new plan.

Late Monday, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., advised him that his chamber would not consider such a measure that soon, Trump tweeted that there would not be a vote until shortly after next year's elections.

Trump predicted that he would still be in office and both chambers would be controlled by Republicans.

On Wednesday morning, Trump went on Twitter to claim that he had never sought a vote from McConnell before the elections.

"I was never planning a vote prior to the 2020 Election on the wonderful HealthCare package that some very talented people are now developing for me & the Republican Party," he said.

