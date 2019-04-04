Crashes kill two in Pulaski County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Pulaski County on Wednesday.

A man was killed and another injured Wednesday after the driver's vehicle left the roadway near Wrightsville, drove through a field for several yards and hit a tree, ejecting the driver, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said the crash happened around 2 p.m. off of Arkansas 365.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the passenger of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Burk said the vehicle left the highway at some point and didn't stop, traveling roughly 100 feet through a field before striking a tree.

A single-vehicle crash in England left one person dead Wednesday night, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

A car rolled before 8 p.m. on Wampoo Road in England and the only occupant of the vehicle died, the statement said. England is in the southeast corner of Pulaski County. Wampoo Road is a rural drive west of England.

Metro on 04/04/2019