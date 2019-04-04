Disabled wait list bill goes to Senate

A bill setting a three-year deadline for the state to serve more than 3,000 developmentally disabled Arkansans who are on a waiting list for home and community-based services cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1491, sponsored by Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, would require the Department of Human Services to serve everyone who was on the list as of March 1 within three years of the law taking effect.

The bill passed the House in a 91-0 vote in February. The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor sent it to the full Senate on Wednesday in a voice vote, with no members dissenting.

-- Andy Davis