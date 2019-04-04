Federal judge dismisses student's suit against University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — A federal district judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student was wrongly sanctioned last year for violating the school’s sexual harassment and sexual misconduct policy.

The lawsuit claimed that “John Doe” had his right to due process violated and that UA failed to follow Title IX by having a “predetermined” outcome to his case. The lawsuit was filed under the pseudonym “John Doe” and referred to the student reporting the assault as “Jane Roe.”

“UA’s investigation and resolution process included Doe every step of the way and allowed him multiple opportunities to further develop the record and ensure that Roe was adequately questioned,” U.S. District Court Judge P.K. Holmes III wrote in his order Wednesday. Holmes’ order granted a motion filed by attorneys representing the university to have the case dismissed.

Title IX is the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal funding. Federal authorities have said schools must react promptly and effectively to address sexual harassment and sexual violence.