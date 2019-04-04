Federal report finds violence rife in Alabama prison system

In this June 18, 2015, file photo, prisoners stand in a crowded lunch line during a prison tour at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama has the nation's deadliest prisons, where violence is "too common, cruel, of an unusual nature, and pervasive," the Department of Justice said Wednesday in a scathing report that found that male inmates are housed in unconstitutional conditions.

During a single week in Alabama's prison system, one inmate bled to death after being stabbed repeatedly as two others guarded the dormitory's doors; another stabbed inmate had to be evacuated by helicopter; and a prisoner in a dorm reserved for those with good behavior was attacked with a sock filled with metal locks.

The Justice Department said inmates endure an "extraordinarily high rate of violence at the hands of other prisoners" in the system, which in 2017 had a homicide rate eight times the 2014 figure. The department gave Alabama 49 days to begin to correct the violations or possibly face a federal lawsuit.

"Our investigation found reasonable cause to believe that Alabama fails to provide constitutionally adequate conditions and that prisoners experience serious harm, including deadly harm, as a result," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who leads the Justice Department's civil-rights division, said in a statement.

The report lays out in detail a culture of violence across the state's 13 prisons for men, which house roughly 16,000 inmates and are among the nation's most crowded. Staffing shortages, federal officials say, are at "crisis level." The report chronicles inmate rapes, beatings and fatal stabbings at the hands of fellow prisoners and decries a management system that undercounts homicides and fails to protect prisoners even when warned of a problem.

In February 2018, an inmate was killed the day after telling prison officials he'd been threatened in a dispute over a cellphone. In another prison that month, an inmate who'd been repeatedly disciplined for knife possession fatally stabbed another prisoner in a fight.

Rapes happen day and night in all corners of the prisons -- dormitories, cells, showers and recreation areas -- and are "too often undetected or prevented" by prison workers, according to the report.

Investigators reviewed more than 600 reported inmate-on-inmate sexual assaults from late 2016 through April 2018, the report said, and "did not identify a single incident in which a correctional officer or other staff member observed or intervened."

The prison system documented 24 prisoner homicides between January 2015 and June 2018, but the Justice Department said that number was an undercount: It identified three more and said the state sometimes classifies violent deaths as arising from natural causes.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that the federal investigation identified some of the same issues the state has been trying to address, including the need to hire additional officers to combat high rates of violence.

"Over the coming months, my Administration will be working closely with DOJ to ensure that our mutual concerns are addressed and that we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety, making certain that this Alabama problem has an Alabama solution," Ivey said in a statement.

The Justice Department report said the assaults and a homicide during a single week in September 2017 are "a window into a broken system that too often disregards prisoners' safety."

In one incident that week, in a unit nicknamed the "Hot Bay" for housing inmates with disciplinary infractions, an inmate died after being stabbed while two prisoners stood guard at the dormitory door. The inmate screamed for help as prisoners banged on the door to try to get the attention of officers.

"One Hot Bay resident told us that he could still hear the prisoner's screams in his sleep," the report stated.

The findings are the latest blow to the state's troubled prison system. The Justice Department in 2015 ordered changes at the state's only prison for women. A federal judge in 2017 ruled that the state has provided "horrendously inadequate" care to mentally ill inmates and ordered changes. The same judge this week is weighing whether to order the state to take immediate action after 15 inmate suicides in 15 months.

"The Justice Department hopes to work with Alabama to resolve the Department's concerns," Dreiband wrote. The report included dozens of recommendations, among them the immediate hiring of 500 corrections officers and the eventual addition of up to 1,500 more.

Ivey said she appreciates the "open lines of communication" and that the state has already been trying to address problems, citing the state's work to hire additional officers and her proposal to build three large regional prisons for men.

That statement of cooperation was undercut as the department noted that the state and federal government disagreed on turning over some documents. The department said it still can't determine whether Alabama's prisons are protecting inmates from excessive force and sexual abuse from staff members, because the agency's petition to enforce a subpoena for relevant documents is pending in court.

A Section on 04/04/2019