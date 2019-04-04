Game 1 postponed between Arkansas and Auburn

— The opening game of Arkansas' baseball series at Auburn has been postponed until Friday.

The No. 9 Razorbacks and No. 15 Tigers will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Both games will last nine innings and the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 100 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Thursday night in Auburn, Ala. Friday's forecast is much more favorable, with rain chances of 20 percent in the afternoon and evening hours.

Both games Friday, as well as Saturday's series finale, will be shown only online on SEC Network-Plus. Thursday's game was scheduled to be televised as part of ESPNU's national game of the week telecast.

Because of the postponement, Auburn will throw its ace, sophomore right hander Tanner Burns, against Arkansas redshirt junior right hander Isaiah Campbell in Game 1. Burns was initially scheduled to start the second game in order to have his normal seven-day rest period between starts.

Auburn freshman left hander Brooks Fuller will start the second game of the series against Arkansas freshman right hander Connor Noland. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the third game.

The Razorbacks (22-7, 6-3 SEC) enter the series on a three-game losing streak. Auburn (22-7, 6-3) lost a midweek game to Georgia Tech after winning last weekend's series at South Carolina.