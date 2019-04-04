Governor gets bill on water-test fee

Water bills for users on public systems would go up by a dime a month to pay for required testing and upgrades at the state's Department of Health under a bill that cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 23-8 to send House Bill 1737 by Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, to the governor.

The bill would raise the rate for public water systems from 30 cents to 40 cents each month.

Jeff Stone with the Health Department told a House committee that the rate increase would generate more than $1 million annually, raising the amount dedicated to state water testing from about $4.1 million to $5.5 million per year.

-- Michael R. Wickline