House backs plan to tape meetings

The Arkansas House on Wednesday passed legislation requiring the video or audio recording of all open public meetings.

House Bill 1928 by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would mandate that public bodies record all regularly scheduled and special meetings with exemptions for executive sessions, volunteer fire departments, second-class cities and incorporated towns.

The recordings must be stored for at least one year, the proposal states.

Flowers said her proposal would be "low cost or no cost."

"We're balancing between advances in technology and the need to be more transparent and have citizens more involved and aware what's happening in government," Flowers said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field