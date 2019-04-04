House OKs ban on human egg sales

House lawmakers on Wednesday gave approval to Family Council-backed legislation that would prohibit women from selling their unfertilized eggs for profit.

State Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, said that her "Egg Provider Protection Act" would not do anything to prevent the legal and safe donation of eggs in Arkansas, or the doctors who offer those services.

However, Crawford, who helps run a crisis center for women, said that some women are being exploited into giving up their eggs in exchange for money. Crawford's bill, House Bill 1761, would allow women to be compensated for medical costs or for their "time and trouble;" however, they would not be able to profit from their eggs.

The bill was drafted in consultation with the conservative, faith-based Family Council.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 89-2, with six lawmakers voting present.

-- John Moritz